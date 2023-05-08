Candlelight vigil planned for Carthage man

Zachary Montgomery
Zachary Montgomery(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A candlelight vigil is planned for a Carthage man who was found dead in the Black River over the weekend after being reported missing.

It’s in memory of Zachary Montgomery.

The vigil will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the village boat launch behind Zero Dock Street.

Montgomery was found dead near the boat launch Saturday afternoon more than two weeks after he had last been seen in the village.

People are asked to bring a candle.

See Montgomery’s obituary here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Montgomery
Body of missing Carthage man found
The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
Missing Clarkson student found dead
A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after it flipped on it’s side on Mullin Street in...
SUV flips on Watertown’s Mullin Street Saturday
Crews were at the scene of a fire on Watertown's Mill Street late Monday morning.
Fire breaks out at Watertown duplex
The 7 News team was honored Saturday night at the Syracuse Press Club Awards.
7 News staff honored at the Syracuse Press Club Awards

Latest News

New York state will allow West Carthage to average the numbers from recent drinking water test...
State lets West Carthage average 2 labs’ drinking water results
School money
What you need to know about next week’s school budget vote
A multi-million dollar multi-layered project continues at Lewis County Health System.
Lewis County Health System in midst of biggest modernization in 90-year history
School resource officers
Ogdensburg lawmakers to decide Monday on hiring school resource officers