Candlelight vigil planned for Carthage man

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A candlelight vigil is planned for a Carthage man who was found dead in the Black River over the weekend after being reported missing.

It’s in memory of Zachary Montgomery.

The vigil will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the village boat launch behind Zero Dock Street.

Montgomery was found dead near the boat launch Saturday afternoon more than two weeks after he had last been seen in the village.

People are asked to bring a candle.

