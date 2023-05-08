Can’t reach us? Sorry, phones are down

Landline telephone
Landline telephone(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The phones at 7 News, Jefferson Community College, and other locations in the Watertown area were out as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

At that point, they had been out for about an hour and a half.

At 7 News, we cannot call out or answer phones.

At JCC, phone lines are down across the campus.

The issue appears to be with Westelcom.

There is no estimate for when service will be restored.

