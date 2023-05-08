Carole Jean Patterson, 82, of Glenfield, NY went to her heavenly home on May 7, 2023 after being in the care of her loving family and hospice of Lewis County. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Carole Jean Patterson, 82, of Glenfield, NY went to her heavenly home on May 7, 2023 after being in the care of her loving family and hospice of Lewis County.

Carole was born in Lowville, NY on August 19, 1940. A daughter to Frank and Rosella (Beyette) Western. She was lovingly raised by her Aunt and Uncle, Grant and Elizabeth Western on the family farm in Watson. Her cousin, with whom she was raised, became like a sister to her.

After graduating from Lowville Academy in 1958, she worked for Beaverite Products in Beaver Falls and Glenfield. During this time, she met her husband Alan “Kent” Patterson. They were married on August 9, 1963 and moved to Glenfield where they raised their children. Carole was a devoted wife and mother. She became a homemaker for a few years until the children were older, at which time she went to work driving school bus for South Lewis Central School District, retiring after 20 years.

Growing up on the farm taught Carole appreciation for all creatures great and small. She had many animals in her life and very lovingly cared for them all. From her childhood horses; Perfect Lady; AKA Buckey and Dolly, to each little spider she scooped up to set free outside, she demonstrated compassion and empathy. A pillar of strength, Carole always put the needs of others before her own. She was a genuine role model to everyone who had the privilege to call her mom, grandmother, aunt, neighbor or friend. She never passed judgement and loved selflessly and unconditionally. Her life was dedicated to her family and her home was always open to everyone. Holidays were celebrated at her house where each of her children and grandchildren felt right at home. Carole loved to bowl and did so as often as she could in her youthful years. Sunday afternoons were often reserved for a card game or two of pinochle. Having a fond appreciation for classic country music, she was frequently found two stepping at many local dances and making new friends. This world is a much better place for all the genuine compassion she showed, laughter she brought and lives she touched.

Carole leaves behind her sons; John (Kerry) Capko , Kent Patterson, Wade Patterson, Jack (Ginny) Patterson, Rob Patterson (Kelly Flynn), a daughter; Jill Clifton (Karl), 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, her sisters; Patricia Martin, Jane Liscum (Lloyd), a brother; David Ruben, and her extra daughters; Sue Jackson and Kelly Beutel.

She is predeceased by; her husband Kent, a daughter in law Patricia Patterson, a grandson Doug Patterson, her brother Tom Lindgren, and a brother in law Stephen Martin.

Calling hours will be at the Sundquist Funeral Home on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., followed by a graveside service at 4:00 P.M. at Brantingham Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Arnold, officiating.

Donations can be made in Carole’s name to: Hospice of Lewis County, P.O. Box 266. Lowville NY 13367 or the, Lewis Co. Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367

