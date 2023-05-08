Children’s home shows off SoZo Teen Center renovations

SoZo Teen Center
SoZo Teen Center(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A newly renovated center for area youth in Watertown was unveiled to the public on Monday.

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has fully renovated its SoZo Teen Center, located in the Marcy Building.

Jaira Jenkins, the program coordinator, says the enhancements are more than a decade in the making and will help to continue focusing on teaching area kids life skills, job readiness, and health and wellness.

“We really hope to extend our partnerships with other organizations and get them in here doing programs with the kids and then, like I said, going back out and giving back to the community in a greater capacity,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says since the center has reopened, 40 new kids registered to take part in afternoon activities.

The SoZo Teen Center is a free drop-in center open Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 8:00 p.m. for youth in grades 7 through 12.

