Fire breaks out at Watertown duplex

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews were at the scene of a fire at a Watertown duplex late Monday morning.

The fire at 522 and 524 Mill Street was called in shortly after 11 a.m.

As of noon, crews had not found anyone inside, but continued to search. Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman said one firemen was treated for minor injuries.

Mill Street was shut down between Main and Lynde streets.

Watertown fire and police personnel were at the scene, along with Guilfoyle Ambulance and the Fort Drum Fire Department.

