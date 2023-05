NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Marie J. Bombard, 81, will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk, with Pastor Jim Foote presiding. Mrs. Bombard passed away on February 16, 2023 at her home with family at her side. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Marie J. Bombard.

