Graveside Service: Roger L. Matthie, 69, of South Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with Military Honors for Roger L. Matthie, 69, will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding.  Mr. Matthie passed away on February 22, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Roger Matthie.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sunday Sports: NCAA tournament on the line for Lady Roos Lacrosse
Candles
Graveside Service: Marie J. Bombard, 81, of Norfolk
The NAC Women’s post-season lacrosse title and an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament were...
Sunday Sports: NCAA tournament on the line for Lady Roos Lacrosse
Gregory James Lago passed away early on Friday, May 5th, 2023 after celebrating his 74th...
Gregory James Lago, 74, of Clayton

Obituaries

Candles
Mary Elizabeth (Kilburn) Fitzsimmons, 78, of Watertown
Several spent Sunday on the links at the recently opened Thompson Park Golf Course
Former ICE Director Tom Homan speaks in Watertown
One stroke at a time, golfers are out at the Thompson Park Golf Course in the City of Watertown.
Several spent Sunday on the links at the recently opened Thompson Park Golf Course
Former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director and West Carthage native Tom Homan was...
Former ICE Director Tom Homan speaks in Watertown
There was a full slate of action on the local sports scene Saturday with a number of contests...
Saturday Sports: A full slate of Frontier League, NAC matchups