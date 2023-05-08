Graveside Service: Roger L. Matthie, 69, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with Military Honors for Roger L. Matthie, 69, will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Mr. Matthie passed away on February 22, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Roger Matthie.

