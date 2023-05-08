A great week ahead

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday’s off to a mild start. Early temperatures ranged from the low to upper 40s.

It will be a gorgeous day with full sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Those clear skies mean a cool night. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

We’ll have more sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s both days.

It will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Thursday and mostly sunny with dry skies on Friday. Highs will be around 70 both days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days.

