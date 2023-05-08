Harold C. LaJuett, Jr., 73, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Harold C. LaJuett, Jr. will be 3:00pm – 5:00pm Wednesday, May 10 at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Harold passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Friday, May 5th. He was 73 years old.

Born in Watertown July 27, 1949, Harold was a son to the late Harold C. Sr. and Doris M. (Otis) LaJuett. He was educated locally.

Harold was a career auto mechanic with a passion for working on cars. At a young age Harold learned auto repair from his grampa, Harold “Pop” LaJuett. He began his mechanic career working at Eveligh Motors, Dexter, and eventually worked for Watertown Motors and F.X. Caprara.

Harold is survived by his children, Christopher LaJuett, Sandy Gillette, Danielle Phillips, Daniel Mathieu, Jonathan LaJuett, Carey Hoover; and his siblings, Linda Flake of Calcium, Dennis “Denny” LaJuett of Calcium, Dale LaJuett of LaFargeville, Renee Pringle of Watertown, Lori Coburn of Adams, & Tammy Queior of Dexter.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

