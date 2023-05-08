KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job

By Sydney Gray, Tylen Daniels and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A longtime KFC employee in Memphis, Tennessee, is being honored for her decades of work with the company before she retires.

Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.

Whether she’s taking orders, cooking in the kitchen, or guiding new employees, Neely says it’s all about taking pride in your work.

When her managers learned of Neely’s plans for retirement, they wasted no time honoring her. Corporate leaders said Neely is passionate, with a strong work ethic, and someone who never complains.

KFC created the Loretta Neely Drive and Passion Award in Nelly’s honor. The company is calling it a Living Legend Award.

While Neely said she’s seen a lot of change over the years, her passion for serving others is what’s kept her on the job for so long.

“My people coming in,” she said. “I like working with people ... I like developing people, making sure that they be successful, along with me being successful.”

Neely says she’s in no rush to leave her work family, but she is eager for what’s to come in retirement. She’s looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren, her church family and her husband.

