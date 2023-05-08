Massena man charged with robbery, assault

Richard Christy
Richard Christy(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces robbery, assault and other charges following a domestic dispute.

State police arrested 28-year-old Richard Christy on Monday.

Troopers were called to a home on County Route 34 in the town of Potsdam shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic dispute.

Police said a person confronted Christy about stealing money from them and called law enforcement.

According to troopers, Christy took the phone away from the person to prevent them from reporting the issue.

Police allege that Christy displayed a knife, made stabbing motions toward the person, and stabbed the door.

Troopers said Christy fled the scene and was later located by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

Christy is charged with:

  • first-degree robbery
  • second-degree assault
  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • fourth-degree criminal mischief
  • aggravated family offense
  • seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • controlled substance in a non-original container

Christy was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and was ordered held in the St. Lawrence County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the scene.

