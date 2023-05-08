Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Montgomery
Body of missing Carthage man found
A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after it flipped on it’s side on Mullin Street in...
SUV flips on Watertown’s Mullin Street Saturday
The 7 News team was honored Saturday night at the Syracuse Press Club Awards.
7 News staff honored at the Syracuse Press Club Awards
ATV Accident
Teen sent to the hospital in critical condition in ATV crash
A 911 call around 2 a.m. indicated someone may have gone into the Raquette River in Potsdam. A...
Water search to resume Saturday in Potsdam for missing man

Latest News

Bobby Shisler, who was shot on the job in March, died Sunday at the Hospital of the University...
Officer dies after shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration
The vigil comes after a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother in Utah before...
Community holds vigil for couple targeted in shooting
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk