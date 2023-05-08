Power outages planned on Fort Drum Tuesday

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - There will be power outages on Fort Drum throughout the day Tuesday.

Officials say most of the outages will be short and intermittent, but some areas of the post could be down or on backup power for several hours.

This is happening as officials test the installation’s energy resilience plan.

Some traffic signals may be affected from time to time, so motorists are asked to be careful.

Officials also suggest people call ahead to be sure their destination is not experiencing an outage.

Childcare services, medical services, Clark Hall, the Commissary, and AAFES locations will be fully operational.

Officials say it’s a good time for people to make sure their homes are ready for a power outage. Go to ready.gov/power-outages for useful tips.

Updates will be available through installation communication platforms throughout the day.

Anyone who could be affected can connect with Fort Drum officials through the QR codes below.

