Stamp Out Hunger food drive this weekend

Stamp Out Hunger food drive
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Mary Jane Mathewson from the Community Action Planning Council and USPS letter carrier Jeff Rutigliano talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for their interview.

Letter carriers will drop off special bags for people to donate food in.

They’re asking people to donate nonperishable foods. Pet food and personal items are also welcome. No glass, please.

Food will be picked up Saturday, May 13, and distributed to area food pantries, including the Community Action Planning Council’s and the Watertown Urban Mission’s.

