Sunday Sports: NCAA tournament on the line for Lady Roos Lacrosse

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The NAC Women’s post-season lacrosse title and an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament were on the line Sunday in Canton as the Lady Roos of SUNY Canton hosted Husson in the championship game.

With the Lady Roos down 1-0, Sam Dayter dents the back of the net, tying the game at 1.

24 seconds later, the Lady Roos take the lead when Maddy Caron splits the pipes: SUNY Canton up 2-1.

Tied at 2, Dayter scores her 2nd of the game off the free position: 3-2 Lady Roos.

Tied at 3, Dayter gets the hat trick off the free position to put SUNY Canton on top 4-3.

Then it was Caron on the doorstep: SUNY Canton up 5-3.

Caron notches the hat trick with a blast to put the Lady Roos on top 6-3.

In the 2nd, the score now 6-4 SUNY Canton, Morgan Montgomery scores her 23rd of the season: 7-4 Lady Roos.

SUNY Canton goes on to beat Husson 20-14 to take the tourney title and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Turning to the diamond, with the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season just a few weeks away, the Watertown Rapids are busy getting ready for what the team hopes is a successful 2023 campaign.

The Rapids finished with a 21-24 record last season, which included a 14-7 mark in the month of July.

Manager Mike Kogut, who enters his 2nd season at the helm, says he hopes the team can build off the momentum from last season and get out of the gates quickly.

”Yeah, we’re really excited. I think as the season got here and our guys got to town, we learned a few things about how the league is structured and what’s gonna benefit us. We’re hoping to get off to a better start this year, carry that momentum and hopefully make a playoff push come August,” said Kogut.

Kogut says the Rapids currently have 30 players on the roster and adds that the key in putting together the 2023 squad was adding depth at a number of positions, especially on the mound, something the team lacked in 2022.

”As we worked our way through, you could definitely see obviously pitching depth, so we addressed that this year. We’ve got 16 arms coming to throw for us this year to give us a little bit more depth at that position. Our position guys, we kind of went back to some of the same schools and also some different places. We’re excited to see what the season brings,” said Kogut.

Also back for 2023 is Kogut’s two coaches from last year: Dan Myers and Riley Moonen. Kogut says having that continuity will be key in both the development of the players and the success of the team in 2023.

”Having the full staff back is definitely a huge plus for us. The second half of the season last year we really took off and we started to figure things out. Those guys are awesome to have with me and excited to get them back for sure,” said Kogut.

The team will start arriving Memorial Day weekend and fans can get a chance to meet the players on May 31st, with the Rapids planning a special up close night at the ballpark.

”Yeah, we’re really excited. May 31st we’re gonna do a Meet the Rapids Median Day. It will be open to the public. Folks can check it out on our website. We’re gonna have meet and greet with the players, autographs, fan showcase, bring the kids out so they can play with the guys and get to meet the team in person,” said Kogut.

The Rapids open the home portion of their schedule Friday, June 2nd as they host the Utica Blue Sox with first pitch set for 6:30 PM at Toyota Field.

