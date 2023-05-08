Timothy “Rhino” A. Thomson, 64, of DeKalb Junction

Timothy “Rhino” A. Thomson, age 64 of DeKalb Junction, NY passed away on Sunday evening (May 7, 2023) surrounded by his friends and family. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Timothy “Rhino” A. Thomson, age 64 of DeKalb Junction, NY passed away on Sunday evening (May 7, 2023) surrounded by his friends and family. As per his request, there will be no public services.

Surviving is a son Timothy (Kirsty) Thomson of Canton; his mother June Thomson of Dekalb; three brothers Terry Thomson of Dekalb, Rich (Laura) Thomson of Morristown and Kenny Thomson of Dekalb; a sister Sally (Bert) DeLavergne of Watertown; grandchildren Jade, Anne, Brian, Emma, Ian “Hotdog” and Lila; special friends Mark & Danielle Brown and their children Mia & Alexander of Richville, Craig & Bonnie Brunet of Dekalb, Tommy “Radar” & Cindy Merrifield of Pierrepont, Steve Elwell of Hermon, Ross & Sabrina Putman of Dekalb, Erich Hadfield of Richville along with many other close friends.

His father Richard Thomson predeceased him in 1992.

“Rhino” was born on July 25, 1958 in Canton, a son of Richard & June (Streeter) Thomson. He graduated from Hermon Dekalb High School and began his career at Corning Glass as a journeyman & millwright. He later became the owner and operator of a carpentry & welding shop in Dekalb.

Rhino enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, camping in Harrisville and spending time with his friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jerry’s Run for Cancer, 3351 County Rt 6, Hammond, NY 13646. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

