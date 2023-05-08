TugMudDare adventure run coming up Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want to challenge yourself and don’t mind getting wet and dirty, the TugMudDare adventure run at Snow Ridge Resort in Turin is the place to be this weekend.

Snow Ridge General Manager Nick Mir appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The TugMudDare will be held at Snow Ridge on Saturday. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Participants will run, crawl, and climb through the 5K course throughout the ski area, across ridgelines, through streams, and up and down hills as it covers roughly 2,000 vertical feet.

There are a number of different ways to participate in the run. There are also races for children and teens.

For more information, click here.

