TugMudDare adventure run coming up Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want to challenge yourself and don’t mind getting wet and dirty, the TugMudDare adventure run at Snow Ridge Resort in Turin is the place to be this weekend.

The TugMudDare will be held at Snow Ridge on Saturday. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Participants will run, crawl, and climb through the 5K course throughout the ski area, across ridgelines, through streams, and up and down hills as it covers roughly 2,000 vertical feet.

There are a number of different ways to participate in the run. There are also races for children and teens.

