Your Turn: feedback on theater program, wind farm & old Mercy Hospital site

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam’s theater and dance program may be targeted for cuts. Five faculty were sent an email from the SUNY provost’s office recommending “non-renewals” of their positions starting in the fall of 2024:

Oh, but never make any cuts to sports!

Brenda Bryant-Morrow

Very sad. The arts are tremendously valuable to all communities.

Scott Feathers

A new wind farm in the town of Lowville will bring millions of dollars to Lewis County over the next few decades. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center last week:

Money is good but helping people who live here with cheaper power would be great.

Holléé Dosztan Lee

$6 million over the next 30 years and all you had to do was destroy the landscape of Tug Hill. You got robbed.

Max E. Meiser

Nine years after Watertown’s Mercy Hospital was demolished, the site still sits vacant. A lot of you have ideas for the land that’s owned by Cor Development Company:

A specialty hospital would be great. That way we don’t have to go to Syracuse or Rochester for everything.

Jenny Lynn Bates

It’s the best place for the farmers market. Get it off of Washington Street.

Jeffery Jones

How about a community garden?

Sarah Losos

