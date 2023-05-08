Zachary L. Montgomery, 31, of Carthage

Zachary L. Montgomery, 31, of 469 S. Mechanic St., Carthage, was found deceased on Saturday, May 6, 2023, just two weeks after being reported missing by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Zachary L. Montgomery, 31, of 469 S. Mechanic St., Carthage, was found deceased on Saturday, May 6, 2023, just two weeks after being reported missing by his family. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. Zachary was a beautiful person inside and out.

Born on February 4, 1992, in Carthage, the son of the late Richard Lynn Montgomery and Romona Heesh, he attended Carthage High School. He worked various local jobs and was well known as a “handyman.”

Zachary was so kind; he had an incredible artistic talent; he enjoyed drawing and playing video games, and he loved listening to rock music with his mother, he cared so deeply for his family.

He is survived by his loving mother, Romona Heesh, Carthage; two stepsiblings, April Collins, Carthage; and Dean Heesh, Watertown.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Montgomery who died on May 8, 2007.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Burial will be held privately by his family.

The family would like to say Thank You to everyone who took the time to help look for him.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

