Academic All-Star: Christopher St. Andrews

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Christopher St. Andrews, a senior at Colton-Pierrepont Central School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Chris is ranked first in his class and is taking a number of advanced placement classes.

Historically, he participated in track, soccer, basketball, and a fundraiser.

Chris will be attending Clarkson University and plans to major in mechanical engineering.

