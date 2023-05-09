Academic All-Star: Christopher St. Andrews

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Christopher St. Andrews, a senior at Colton-Pierrepont Central School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Chris is ranked first in his class and is taking a number of advanced placement classes.

Historically, he participated in track, soccer, basketball, and a fundraiser.

Chris will be attending Clarkson University and plans to major in mechanical engineering.

