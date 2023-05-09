Academic All-Star: Christopher St. Andrews
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Christopher St. Andrews, a senior at Colton-Pierrepont Central School.
He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.
Chris is ranked first in his class and is taking a number of advanced placement classes.
Historically, he participated in track, soccer, basketball, and a fundraiser.
Chris will be attending Clarkson University and plans to major in mechanical engineering.
