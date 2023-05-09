Another great day

Tuesday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can start the day with a light jacket, but you might want to shed it by afternoon.

Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s.

It will be sunny and highs will reach the low 60s.

It will be a cool night. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be another sunny day. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-60s.

It will be even warmer on Thursday. It will be sunny with highs around 70.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday will be in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Mother’s Day will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

