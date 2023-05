CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Spring Burial with Military Honors for Alex Adrian Kitts will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11 AM in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Alex passed away on Feb 4, 2023 at his home in Canton while under the loving care of his daughters and sister.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

