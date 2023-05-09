Clarkson student who died in river would’ve graduated in December

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University has identified the student who died after swimming in the Raquette River in Potsdam.

Justin Howard was an aerospace engineering student from Greensboro Bend, Vermont. He was scheduled to graduate in December.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the 22-year-old student’s body was found in nine feet of water near West Dam.

Howard was reported missing by friends around 2 a.m. Friday after swimming in the Raquette River near Maple Street.

His body was recovered on Saturday.

Clarkson is providing several support resources to help students, faculty and staff.

