Craft fair to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a craft fair this weekend to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center.

And it’s a good chance to pick up that last-minute Mother’s Day gift.

Organizer Kim Sherman and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about the Spring Has Spring Craft Fair. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The craft fair is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Admission is $2.

There will be a wide variety of crafts, along with wineries and food vendors.

Call 315-777-1495 if you need more information.

