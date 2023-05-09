Credit Union to open Harrisville branch
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A regional credit union is stepping in to fill a void after Community Bank closed its branch in Harrisville.
Northern Credit Union announced to its members in an email Monday that it plans to open a branch in the community.
Officials said they’ll be working over the next few weeks to equip the former Harrisville Health Center as a temporary location.
They plan to open at that location on June 5.
Community Bank’s Harrisville branch was set to close April 28.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.