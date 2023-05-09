Dorothy M. Green, 83, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. Green, 83, of 16 Francis Street, peacefully passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born on July 29, 1939 in Massena, daughter of the late Albert and Amelia (Garin) Sweeney. She attended local schools and married Robert M. Green on August 24, 1968, with Father Burke celebrating.

Dorothy was a member of the American Legion. She was a homemaker and took great pride in her home and in raising her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, and playing bingo but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; five children, Barbara (Lauren) Glidden of Massena; Ronald (Kim) Chambers of PA; Lynne (Todd Kellogg) Chambers, Sheryl (Dale) McGregor and Deborah Green, all of Massena; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; her daughter-in-law Wanda Chambers; and two siblings, Keitha LaBarge and a twin brother Donald Sweeney.

Besides her parents Albert and Amelia, Dorothy was predeceased by a son Robert Chambers, five brothers and three sisters.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

