Gale Hugh Mono Jr., 71, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Gale Hugh Mono Jr., 71, of Lewisburg Road, died peacefully on May 8, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on September 25, 1951, to the late Gale Mono Sr., & Ida (Gadbaw) in Carthage, New York. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1971. He honorably served in the United States Navy from 1971-1975.

He started working for the St. Regis Paper Mill in 1975, as he would say as a “Tin-Knocker,” he retired due to his health.

A previous marriage to Jana Mallette ended in divorce.

Gale married Jody C. Cummins on December 2, 1989.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Jody Mono, Natural Bridge; and several children, Joshua (Raymond) Mono-Wong, Connecticut; Jeremiah J. (Debra) Mono, New Hampshire; Jolene (Matthew) Pate, Carthage; Echo (Jessie) Cole, Carthage; along with his brothers, Terry (Eleanor) Mono, and Roger Mono and 8- grandchildren, Jacob Mono, Trent House, Gavin Pate, Ava Pate, Evan Mono, Jase Cole, Carter Pate, Zachary Mono and an adopted grandson, Kevin Shew, along with 1- great-grandchild, Nash Mono, and one on the way.

Gale was a “fun-loving, kind and caring man,” who enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. Per his wishes, there will be no public services.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, his brother, Ricky Mono, and a sister-in-law, Mary Mono.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

