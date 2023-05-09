Gary “Ticker” A. Klock, 68, of Fine

Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Gary “Ticker” A. Klock, age 68, of Fine, passed away on May 8, 2023 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with his funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Ticker was born on June 7, 1954 in Fine to the late George and Frances D. (Halford) Klock. He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School where he got his nickname on the basketball court where he would tick off points left and right.

He married Helena M. St. Louis on August 11, 1990 and worked for the Newton Falls Paper Mill for many years. Ticker was a camp guy who loved hunting camp, scouting with trail cameras, and occasionally hunted. He enjoyed anything with a motor including classic cars, snowmobiles, and watching car races.

Ticker is survived by his wife, Helena Klock and a brother, Harold Klock. He is predeceased by a sister, Francella “Frannie” Brown.

Donations in memory of Ticker may be made to the Star Lake Rescue Squad or the Fine Rescue Squad.

