Graveside Service: Leona M. Kocienski, 87, of Massena

May. 9, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Leona M. Kocienski, age 87, passed away last year on December 31, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Massena, NY. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Leona “Lee” as she was fondly known as was born on April 6, 1930 in Potsdam, NY the daughter of James and Abbie (Foster) Laraby. She married Raymond Kocienski on October 6, 1947 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, Mr. Kocienski predeceased her on August 26, 2017. She is survived by two sons, Raymond E. of Norfolk, NY and Mark L. of Lynne, MA, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

For many years Lee was a part time postal worker. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Leona’s memory to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, New York 13676.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

