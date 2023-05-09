Helen M. Pais, 68, of Deferiet

Helen M. Pais, 68, of 84 Riverside Drive, Deferiet, passed away with her family by her side, Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown from complications of ALS. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Helen M. Pais, 68, of 84 Riverside Drive, Deferiet, passed away with her family by her side, Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown from complications of ALS.

Helen was born on August 15,1954 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Mario A. and Marie D. (Adams) Pais. She was a 1972 graduate of Carthage Central High School. Helen worked at the Army Air Force Exchange (AAFES) in accounting for over 40 years. She was honored with many awards for achievements over the years and truly excelled in every job she held.

After retirement from AAFES she went to work for the Village of Deferiet as Village clerk, a job she held to the end of the year. This year she was appointed to the village board as a Trustee. She played a huge roll in the success of all village events along with the construction of the new Deferiet Playground

Helen was an avid bowler for many years; she belonged to both the Watertown and Carthage women’s bowling associations. She was a member of the Watertown 700 Club, National 700 & 600 Clubs, and the 1000 Islands 600 club. She loved traveling and bowling at the national level along with her teams here locally. Helen loved woodworking and enjoyed doing local craft shows for many years and traveling to the casinos.

Her nieces were her life, Jan, Hannah & Mia who she absolutely adored. Anyone who knew her knew how special she was. The family would really like to thank the Deferiet Fire Dept. First Responders and her special neighbor, Keith Heames.

She is survived by one brother and his wife: John (Katie) Pais of West Carthage, a niece, Jan Hoffman of Deferiet, who lovingly cared for her the past several months, a nephew, Daniel Pais of Syracuse and two special great nieces, Hannah and Mia Hoffman, and her special friends, Bill and Nancy Dutton of Deferiet.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 12 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage, with Deacon Richard Staab officiating. Calling hours will be Friday, May 12 from 11.00 - 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately by the family in St. James Cemetery, Carthage.

Memorials may be made to Deferiet Vol Fire Department, PO Box 157, Deferiet, NY 13628 or to the Central New York ALS Association, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

