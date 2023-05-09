Highlights & scores: Frontier League tennis tourney & NAC diamond action

(WWNY) - The Frontier League boys’ tennis tournament was held Monday at the Watertown High School courts.

The four teams taking part were small in numbers but not in the desire to take home a title. Lowville was 5-0 and the favorites to win the tourney title.

- In first singles, Sam Yang of Indian River defeated Rafferty Pittman of Carthage, 6-ove, 6-love. It was Yang’s third straight Frontier League tournament title.

- In second singles, Nick Hetzner of Lowville defeated Isiahis Beauchamp of Carthage 7-5, love-6, 6-4.

- In third singles, David Fayle of Lowville downed Zane Bush of Carthage 6-3, 6-1.

- In first doubles, Charlie Clements and Anthony La Puma of Lowville beat Watertown’s Jonah Stone and Riley Morrison 7-5, 6-1.

- In second doubles, Jonathan Stacey and Josh Weiler of Lowville defeated Watertown’s Caleb Hale and Gavin stone 6-2, 7-6.

Lowville won the team title. For Red Raiders’ coach Jim Rhodes, it’s been a magical year.

“Oh, this is great,” he said. “I’ve had these, I have six seniors this year. Five of them are in the top seven. I’ve had these kids since seventh grade. It’s been really fun to have them all come up together.

“All play against each other all the time. They really seem to be really best friends. It’s actually pretty funny to be driving the school van and listening to them chat in the background. They’ve really played well, the weather’s been great for us this year compared to years passed and it’s been such a fun time with these kids.”

It was a battle of two unbeatens as Harrisville visited Lisbon for Northern Athletic Conference baseball.

- First inning: Aiden Chartrand with a single. Nolan Sullivan scores. It’s 1-0 Harrisville.

- Brennan Loos singles to right, plating Chartrand. It’s 2-0 Pirates.

- In the second inning, Chartrand with a line shot over the center field for an RBI double.

- Tanner Sullivan singles up the middle. Nolan Sullivan comes home. It’s 4-0 Harrisville.

- On the passed ball, Chartrand scores.

- Loos drives a single to center. Tanner Sullivan crosses home plate. It’s 6-0 Pirates after two innings.

- Bottom of the third: Cooper Rutherford goes deep to left. Matt Bleau scores. It’s 6-1.

- Lucas Gravlin laces the ball just inside the first-base bag. Rutherford scores.

- Isaac LaRock drops a hit into right. Gravlin scores, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 6-3.

- In the fourth, Lisbon loads the bases. LaRock drills the ball to center for a bases-clearing double, tying the game 6-6.

Lisbon completes the comeback with a 10-7 win over Harrisville.

Madrid-Waddington hosted Chateaugay for two NAC softball games.

- Avery McDonald deals. The Jackets’ Mollie Uppstrom drops the ball into center for a single.

- Erica Bates doubles to right, driving in Uppstrom. It’s 1-0 Jackets.

- Two innings later, Bates flies to left. The ball drops in. Lacey Sullivan scores. It’s 4-0 Madrid. Chateaugay nails the runner at third.

- Rebecca Miller puts Chateaugay on the board, scoring on a passed ball.

- On an infield dribbler, Allison Johnson scores.

Chateaugay goes on to sweep Madrid-Waddington 5-2 and 7-1.

