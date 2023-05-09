Irene Mary Woods, 91, of Malone

MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Irene Mary Woods, age 91, passed away Saturday (May 6, 2023) at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Calling hours are set for Thursday (May 11, 2023) from 10-10:45 at St. Mary’s Church, Brushton, where her Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Sunnyside Cemetery in Brushton.

Irene was born February 02, 1932, In St. Agnus Dundee, Quebec to the Late John and Anna (Roshia) Henderson. She united in marriage at the St. Agnus Catholic Church on December 23, 1950, with Arnold Woods. Irene worked as a shoe lacer at the slipper factory for 24 years at Elliots in Brushton N.Y and Bombay. she later went on to be a homemaker, helping her husband run their family farm for 23 years. In her free time, she worked around horses and loved to watch movies, especially game shows. She loved to dance and play Bingo. Most importantly Irene adored her family and friends and loved spending quality time with them.

She is survived by her children Eloise “Elly” Woods- Durant and husband Ronald of Massena NY. Randy and Kerri Woods of Bombay NY. Craig Woods and companion Jacki Leggue of Massena NY. Dale and Tina (Rockhill) Woods of Massena NY. Brian Woods and companion Desiree Drum of Moira, NY. Randy Woods and companion Keri Trombley. Irene is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Wilfred and Judy Henderson, of Hunting, Quebec. Numerous grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.

Besides her Parents Irene was predeceased by a son Ralph Woods, two Sisters: Vivian Racheau and Ruby Castell. Two brothers Raymond and Donald Henderson; and a grandson Jamie Horne.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Church or the Brushton- Moira American legion post 939.

Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com

