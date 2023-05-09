LaFargeville students learn the dangers of texting while driving

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - LaFargeville High School students might be a lot safer behind the wheel thanks to a visit Tuesday by the International Save a Life Tour.

The tour teaches safe driving and demonstrates the consequences of distracted driving and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Some students pledged to adopt safer driving habits after the lessons they learned, especially after using simulators showing just how dangerous it is to text and drive or drive under the influence.

“I’m probably going to take my phone and put it in my glove box next to me and drive home and don’t text anyone; definitely not going to have any alcohol because I can’t get that anyway,” said high school senior Mitchell Timmerman.

“Texting and driving or driving while impaired can affect your driving and can hurt you or other people on the road,” said junior Lawson Hutchins.

The tour also focuses on speeding, turn signal use and wearing seat belts.

Principal Jaycee Welsh says this program is crucial for teens in the north country.

“We are in a rural area and our students drive more than students who are in urban areas, and our students learn at a young age and they may have more distance to cover,” said Welsh.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

