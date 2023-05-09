Leonard “Lenny” LoVerde, 68, of Sackets Harbor and formerly of Watertown

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Leonard “Lenny” LoVerde, 68, Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown and Ft. Myers, FL. passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

A funeral mass will be later in the month at a time and date to be announced and an obituary will be published. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

