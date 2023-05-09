Ogdensburg agrees to provide school district with 2 more SROs

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city council approved adding two more school resource officers for the city school district.

The city will hire two police officers to fill those roles, bringing the total number of SROs in the district to three.

It will put an officer in each of the district’s buildings.

Two current police officers will become SROs and the department will hire two new officers to fill the vacancies.

Police Chief Mark Kearns says it is great news for all involved.

The school district will pick up the tab.

“We will put those officers to good use, both from an education standpoint and relationship building standpoint,” school superintendent Kevin Kendall said, “but also to a means of keeping our buildings safe, all three of them at the same time.”

On school breaks, the SROs will return to the police force.

The agreement between the school and city begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2026.

