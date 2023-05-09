Ogdensburg’s rescue squad raising money for lifesaving machine

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s volunteer rescue squad is trying to raise money for new equipment.

Right now, it has brought in $10,000 toward its $25,000 goal.

Officials say the money will be used to buy a CPR machine that can help squad members in the field while transporting patients to the hospital.

“We’re going to start off with one. We do advanced life support, so we don’t transfer as many people as some of the other outlying areas do or do CPR as long as some of those agencies do, but it’s been proven to be a real lifesaver and vastly increases the survival rates versus trying to do manual CPR in the back of a moving ambulance,” said Storm Cilley, treasurer of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Officials say the best way to donate to the squad is to call the office or mail them a check.

