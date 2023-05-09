Online petition calls for contract renewals for 5 SUNY Potsdam faculty

SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - More than 2,500 supporters have signed an online petition calling for SUNY Potsdam to renew the contracts of five theater and dance department faculty.

The petition on change.org is in response to an email the five faculty received recommending their contracts not be renewed starting in the fall of 2024.

“As a collective of members and supporters of the Theatre, Dance, and Arts Management Department, we express our firm endorsement for the renewal of faculty contracts within the esteemed department,” the petition says.

The oldest SUNY school faces financial challenges in part because of a decline in enrollment. A decade ago, the college had 4,500 students. Now, that’s closer to 2,500.

If the department loses the five faculty members, it would be left with four full-time members.

“We maintain that the faculty members in question have demonstrated exceptional dedication and performance and are integral to the department’s ongoing success,” the petition says. “Therefore, we strongly advocate for the consideration of the renewal of their contracts.”

As of around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the petition had 2,625 signatures.

