Only company offering insurance to ATV clubs is ending coverage

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - ATV clubs are questioning their future after learning the only company that provides insurance is putting on the brakes.

HDI Global, a German insurance company, provides insurance coverage to ATV clubs. It’s the only company that does. However, it recently decided it will stop providing that type of insurance as of June 1.

“The underwriter that we work for, the brokerage firm indicated that claims dollars were exceeding high across the board. They’re just not making enough money on it evidentially, or they would continue on,” said Randy Harden, representative, National Motorsports.

The National Off Highway Vehicle Insurance Master Policy covered clubs across the country when hosting larger events like fundraisers or poker runs. Additionally, it covers club members when performing club functions, like maintaining the trails.

“Since you’re doing a club activity that if you’re out using the tractor, or using the weed whacker, or using a piece of club equipment, and you get injured doing that, then that falls on the liability of the club,” said Greg Myers, president, Tug Hill Adirondacks ATV Association.

The master policy also provides coverage for clubs when riding on private land.

“Landowners, at that point, would be very detrimental and probably close their private lands. Then they would have the option of being sued by the rider, not having the club or the county have those lands insured,” said Myers.

There are nine ATV clubs in Lewis County alone. Many have already met or will be doing so to discuss their future.

Nothing can be answered yet as National Motorsports continues searching for another carrier to cover the clubs before the June 1 deadline.

