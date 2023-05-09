Peter Hourihan, formerly of Massena

Peter Hourihan, of Orange Beach, Alabama, passed away peacefully on 4.28.23 after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

Peter Hourihan, of Orange Beach, Alabama, passed away peacefully on 4.28.23 after a brief illness.

Born on September 27, 1937 in Massena NY, Peter was the son of Lester and Marguerite Niles (Dumas) Hourihan. He was an accomplished athlete at St. Lawrence Central High School, and was inducted into the School’s Hall of Fame for baseball, basketball and football. He received a football scholarship to St Lawrence University, but soon decided he would rather pump gas to put himself through school than suffer through another grueling northern New York winter. He transferred to the University of Miami where he earned a degree in Business Management. Peter moved back to northern New York after college where he met his beloved wife Patricia Whitesell. They were married on October 24th, 1964, and raised three daughters together. Heartbroken after the passing of Patricia in 1992, he moved to the Gulf Coast where he met his surviving and cherished wife, Neide Costa on his birthday, at a favorite drinking spot, The Florabama. They married on 5.23.2001.

Peter or Pistol Pete, was know as a hard boiled, but entertaining business teacher at Potsdam Central High School, where he taught business classes for over 30 years. He previously began his teaching career at Brushton and Massena. He is remembered for his business advice such as “buy her a refrigerator instead of diamond ring, at least it’s useful.” At PCS he landed his dream-job: coaching the men’s golf team. He was later inducted into the PCS Hall of Fame as a golf coach. As an avid golfer and teacher, Peter had the pleasure of teaching abroad in Scotland with his wife Patricia in 1991. There he made his first hole-in-one at the Saint Andrews Golf Course, where the game of golf originated. In addition to playing golf, Peter loved poker night with his friends, going bowling, watching horse races, country music, and politics. He had perfect pitch and played the trumpet and guitar. He once ran for the office of Potsdam Town Justice, losing by a mere 17 votes. In Orange Beach, he looked forward his his annual bartending job ay the Florabama’s “Mullet Toss” weekend, where people throw fish for distance. Peter’s athletic prowess never left him in his retirement years, as he clinched the Senior Division’s top spot of the Mullet Toss in the late 90s. He embodied the principles of the Elk’s Club: Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity, where he was a long standing member.

Peter was the proud father of the children who survive him, Carrie, Margaret (Matthew) Brusso and Elizabeth, stepdaughter Ana (Denny) Sands, and stepsons Edison (Marcia) and Thiago (Joelma). Peter is survived by his sisters Nancy and Lori (Richard) King, grandchildren Ryan Fogg, Josephine and Sadie Brusso, cousin David (Janice), honorary cousin Jerry (Shirley)and several nieces and nephews. His sister Robin preceded him in death.

A burial at St. Mary’s cemetery followed by a celebration of his life will be hosted by his daughters at the Potsdam Elks Lodge, on July 22 of this year.

Memorial donations may be made in Peter’s honor to the Potsdam Hall of Fame., P.O. Box 902 Potsdam NY 13676. Condolences, fond memories and prayers can be shared online with the Hourihan family at www.GarnerFH.com.

