Riverview Towers residents to reunite with rescuers of 2022 fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More than a year after a fire at Ogdensburg’s Riverview Towers, residents will come together to talk with very people who came to their rescue.

As many as 8 people were hurt in March of 2022 when a fire broke out in a 6th-floor apartment. Flames could be seen shooting from a window. Some residents were rescued through windows.

More than 100 people couldn’t return home after the fire.

After more than $4.5 million worth of repairs, residents returned to their homes.

Now, a reunion is set for Tuesday evening at Ogdensburg’s Dobisky Center.

“One of the residents said to me, ‘We met them at the worst time in our lives and we want the opportunity to thank them.’ Certainly, I think in that moment they said thank you, but after some time and perspective, I think you really feel differently about the experience and grow to appreciate those so much more,” said St. Lawrence County Office For the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery.

One important volunteer will be honored during the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

