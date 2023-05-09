Tomorrow’s Health: TikTok is bad medicine, virtual docs, no disinfectants

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scientists warn we are using too many disinfectant products and there are reasons why you shouldn’t turn to TikTok for medical advice.

TikTok is bad medicine

TikTok may be your go-to for celebrity gossip or dance moves, but researchers say it’s not the place to find medical advice, especially when it comes to liver disease.

A new study from the University of Arizona finds four in 10 posts about liver disease contain misinformation, including false claims about fad diets, detox drinks, and herbal remedies.

Other posts claimed mushrooms, beef liver, or parasite cleanses would heal the liver — all of which are not true, according to physicians

Virtual docs

Virtual doctors’ appointments may be better for some cancer patients than seeing their providers in person, according to a new study from the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Researchers looked at more than 50,000 telemedicine visits during and after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who saw their doctors online said they had better access to care and that their physicians showed more concern.

No disinfectants

There’s new concern about the over-use of popular cleaning products stemming from the pandemic.

More than two dozen scientists are now sounding the alarm about disinfectant wipes and sprays — along with hand sanitizer — saying they could lead to anti-microbial resistance and environmental harm.

Instead, they recommend using regular soap and water to clean, only adding disinfectant when necessary.

