Tomorrow’s Health: TikTok is bad medicine, virtual docs, no disinfectants

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scientists warn we are using too many disinfectant products and there are reasons why you shouldn’t turn to TikTok for medical advice.

TikTok is bad medicine

TikTok may be your go-to for celebrity gossip or dance moves, but researchers say it’s not the place to find medical advice, especially when it comes to liver disease.

A new study from the University of Arizona finds four in 10 posts about liver disease contain misinformation, including false claims about fad diets, detox drinks, and herbal remedies.

Other posts claimed mushrooms, beef liver, or parasite cleanses would heal the liver — all of which are not true, according to physicians

Virtual docs

Virtual doctors’ appointments may be better for some cancer patients than seeing their providers in person, according to a new study from the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Researchers looked at more than 50,000 telemedicine visits during and after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who saw their doctors online said they had better access to care and that their physicians showed more concern.

No disinfectants

There’s new concern about the over-use of popular cleaning products stemming from the pandemic.

More than two dozen scientists are now sounding the alarm about disinfectant wipes and sprays — along with hand sanitizer — saying they could lead to anti-microbial resistance and environmental harm.

Instead, they recommend using regular soap and water to clean, only adding disinfectant when necessary.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
Missing Clarkson student found dead
Crews were at the scene of a fire on Watertown's Mill Street late Monday morning.
Fire breaks out at Watertown duplex
Richard Christy
Massena man charged with robbery, assault
Zachary Montgomery
Body of missing Carthage man found
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - Lyme Disease
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Working the legs
Fitness with Jamie