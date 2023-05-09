Watertown Lyric Theater presents ‘Bright Star’

Watertown Lyric Theater presents "Bright Star"
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How often do you get to see a mother and daughter play the same role in a musical?

Kenia Chacon plays 38-year-old Alice Murphy and her daughter, Nataly Chacon, plays Alice at 16 in the Watertown Lyric Theater’s production of “Bright Star.”

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. each night.

You can buy tickets in advance at watertownlyrictheater.org or at the box office starting at 6 p.m. each night. You can also learn more by emailing info@watertownlyrictheater.org.

