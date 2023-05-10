Alcoa, union workers reach tentative deal on new contract

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steelworkers and Alcoa have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

The details of the contract are still to come.

The two sides went back into negotiations on Monday. At the end of April, union workers had authorized a strike if talks didn’t improve.

The current contract runs out in mid-May.

United Steelworkers Local 420A represents 375 workers at the Massena plant.

