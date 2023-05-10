Alcoa, union workers reach tentative deal on new contract
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steelworkers and Alcoa have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.
The details of the contract are still to come.
The two sides went back into negotiations on Monday. At the end of April, union workers had authorized a strike if talks didn’t improve.
The current contract runs out in mid-May.
United Steelworkers Local 420A represents 375 workers at the Massena plant.
