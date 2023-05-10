Another great car-washing & dog-walking day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be an uneventful day, one filled with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

And it will stay mild through the weekend.

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Some places could hit 70 degrees.

It stays clear overnight. Temperatures will once again from into the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and around 70.

There’s a 20% chance of rain on Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday. Highs will be around 70.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Monday and Tuesday with be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday.

