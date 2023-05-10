Bernard F. Mossow, 86, of Massena

Bernard F. Mossow, 86, of Horton Road, passed away Monday morning, May 8, 2023 at his home. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Bernard F. Mossow, 86, of Horton Road, passed away Monday morning, May 8, 2023 at his home.

Bernard was born on October 20, 1936 in Louisville, the son of the late Clarence N. and Alice (Francis) Mossow and attended schools in Waddington. Bernard worked as a laborer in the construction of the Seaway and later for Merritt Chapman and Scott Construction in Niagara Falls. In 1976, he purchased RJ Rowell Heating and Plumbing in Massena operating it for many years until his retirement.

Bernard was a harness horse racing enthusiast. He owned several horses, having drove them at many tracks including the Massena Drive Club. He also enjoyed following DIRT stock car racing.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Mary U. (Deyette), whom he married on June 28, 1958; his children, Rosalie (Art) Shantie of Norfolk, Russell (Laureen) Mossow of Redwood, Jason (Kathy) Mossow of Massena, Derek (Virginia) Mossow of Louisville, Lori Brewer (Randy Barney) of Massena, Travis Mossow of Massena and Corey Mossow of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; his sister, Lorraine (Robert) Miller of Massena; his brothers, Donald Mossow of Massena and Leland (Lorraine) Mossow of Norfolk; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Kelly Leigh Mossow on January 10, 1960; his brothers, Lyle Mossow of July 25, 2014 and Charles “Chuck” Mossow on April 1, 2019; and a sister, Aletha Hines on December 28, 1998.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

