Career-Tech All-Star: Rebekah Molnar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rebekah Molnar likes to see people enjoy what she cooks. Her friends often say it’s the best they’ve ever had.

“I just love the feeling of people really liking my food.”

The Lyme Central student studies culinary arts at Bohlen Tech Center in Watertown.

She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She plans to continue her studies at the Culinary Institute of America. Eventually, she hopes to open her own bakery or restaurant.

Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.

