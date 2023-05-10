Christmas Tree Shops in Watertown will close

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas Tree Shops at Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall will be closing.

It’s one of ten stores the chain plans to shutter after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

An employee who answered the phone at the Watertown store had no idea when the shop will close its doors.

The chain, which sells seasonal items and home décor, is also closing a store in Spring Valley, New York.

“This is strictly a financial restructuring. Our operations are sound. By increasing our financial flexibility, we will be able to focus on continuing to delight our loyal customers with a wide selection of unique goods at affordable prices,” said Christmas Tree Shops Chairman Marc Salkovitz in a prepared statement.

According to bankruptcy filings, “underperforming” stores set to close are:

11470 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, Florida

845 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia

28 Davis Straits, Falmouth, Massachusetts

5 Cranberry Highway, Sagamore, Massachusetts

4071 Miller Road, Flint, Michigan

32 Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley, New York

21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West, Watertown, New York

955 East Lancaster Ave., Downington, Pennsylvania

2350 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Potomac Mills, Virginia

Christmas Tree Shops said many employees in those stores will be offered positions at other locations where there is a geographical match.

The company currently operates 82 stores in 20 states.

“It will be business as usual while we work to complete our financial restructuring. Our customers will see no disruption in service or product quality, we will continue to honor all gift cards and our suppliers can expect timely payments,” Salkovitz said.

The company said it hopes to complete its financial restructuring and emerge from bankruptcy before the end of August.

