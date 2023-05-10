David J. Neddo, 71, formerly of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - David J. Neddo, 71, a resident of Unity House in Dryden, NY, formerly of Croghan, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY, where he had been admitted on April 11th.

Born in Lowville, NY on August 8, 1951, a son of James S. and Luella (Herman) Neddo, he was educated at Beaver River Central School.

For many years in his earlier life, David was associated with the Lewis County ARC Programs where he worked as a furniture refinisher and maple syrup distributor.

Surviving are his brother, James F. (Rose) Neddo, of Croghan, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister who died shortly after birth.

Funeral services for David will be on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, officiating.

Calling hours will also be on Friday, May 12th from 11:30 a.m. until the beginning of the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, or to the Croghan Volunteer Fire Dept.

Condolences may be made at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

