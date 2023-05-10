Della M. Montondo Simmons, 95, of Philadelphia

Della M. Montondo Simmons, 95, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where she had been a patient for several days. (Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Della M. Montondo Simmons, 95, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where she had been a patient for several days.

She was born on February 13, 1928 in Gouverneur, NY, to Frank and Pearl (Byington) Montondo. Her family moved to Theresa, NY, when she was a young girl. She lived in Theresa most of her life and for the past 40 years she lived in Philadelphia, NY.

Della is survived by her children: Donna (Donald) Steacy, Michael (Debbie) Montondo, Marie (Doug) Whiteford, and Lautrec Simmons. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren: Lisa (John) O’Driscoll, Jennifer (Jason) Hall, Jessica Acheson, Jamie (Ron) Herzig, Jill (Michael) Esposito, Francis Bartlett, and Kenzie Simmons. Della also has 12 great-grandchildren: Emily O’Driscoll Rinek, Owen and Bryce Hall, Skylar, Kelsey and Charlie Short, Emma, Michael, and Caylin Esposito, Kayden, Ty and Payson Bartlett. There is a great-great-granddaughter to arrive in July, Emelia Rinek: her beloved nieces and nephews, Bobby and Jan Piatt, Charles and Nadeen Richards, Jane and Bobby Yon: also survived by Nellie Stevenson, William Stevenson, Jr. and Family, Mikel Hamilton and Family, Lisa Levely and Family.

She was predeceased by her parents, 8 siblings, and a grandson, Christopher Acheson.

Della was known as a very hard-working woman. She worked at the Indian River Diner, the Kim-Oii Inn and retired after many years of cooking at the Harvest House, Watertown, NY. She was loved and respected by her co-workers.

She was a very strong, loyal, and independent woman. Della lived by herself in a one-bedroom apartment in Philadelphia, NY for the last 29 years. She loved watching old westerns, the New York Yankees and seldom missed a televised Syracuse University basketball game. In her earlier years she enjoyed playing Bingo at many local fire halls and trips to casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Hogansburg. An earthquake occurred when she was in Las Vegas and she refused to ever return. In recent years she enjoyed going out for Sunday brunch at Cook’s Diner or Miss Laura’s Diner. When she was able, she volunteered at the Bodman Memorial Library. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Philadelphia Civic League.

Della was one of the most generous people you ever met, it didn’t matter what the circumstances were, she always put others before herself. Being the youngest in her family, Della was close in age to many of her nieces and nephews, which made for a special bond with them and many cherished memories. She had unconditional love for all her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her goal was to have each of her grandchildren feel they were the most loved people in the world, and it worked.

Per Della’s wishes, there will be no services. A gathering will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Della’s name to the Indian River Ambulance Service, PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

