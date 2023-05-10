CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Douglas A. LaQuay, 55, of Calcium, NY passed away on Thursday, May 4th. Douglas was born in Carthage, NY on March 25th 1968 to Harold and Cheryl LaQuay.

He enjoyed hobbies such as cement working and fishing.

Douglas is survived by his mother, Cheryl LaQuay of Calcium, his daughter, Rebecca LaQuay of Lowville, and his siblings, Sherry LaQuay of Watertown, Gerald LaQuay of Calcium, and Scott LaQuay of Watertown, as well as some grandchildren. Douglas is preceded in death by his father, Harold LaQuay, and sister, Sharon LaQuay, who both passed in 2009

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

